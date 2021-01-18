Illinois National Guard

Gov. Pritzker Surprises Illinois National Guard Troops in DC With Pizza

Approximately 200 members of the National Guard will provide security at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Illinois National Guard

Members of the Illinois National Guard in Washington, D.C., were surprised with dozens of pizzas Sunday night courtesy of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

On its Facebook page, the Illinois National Guard posted photos of the pizzas being delivered to its members, who are in the nation's capital to assist with security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Last week, Pritzker activated approximately 200 members of the Guard to help provide support ahead of and during the inauguration.

“In the wake of the incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power is of the utmost importance,” Pritzker previously said in a social media post. “The Illinois National Guard is renowned for exemplary soldiers and airmen, and I’m proud to have about 200 members represent Illinois during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”

As governor, Pritzker serves as commander-in-chief of the state's armed forces.

