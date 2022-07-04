Gov. Pritzker Monitoring Situation After Shooting at Highland Park July 4th Parade

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted he is "closely monitoring the situation" in suburban Highland Park, where at least five people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting an Independence Day parade.

Speaking to reporters at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, Pritzker said initial reports suggested at least nine people were shot, but he was still receiving additional information.

At approximately 12:23 p.m., Highland Park officials confirmed at least five people died in the shooting and more than 16 others sustained injuries. Law enforcement agencies were continuing to search for the suspect, authorities said.

State police are on the scene, according to a tweet, and all state resources were made available to local authorities.

"I think it's important for me to stay on top of that, he said. "I've been in touch with our state police who are backing up local police and hoping to keep the crowd safe there."

My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 4, 2022

Following reports of the shooting, Pritzker canceled his appearance at Evanston's Fourth of July parade. The city was later among several that canceled its parade and Independence Day celebrations, citing the incident.

Nearby cities and law enforcement agencies are also providing resources to authorities in Highland Park.

In a statement, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was in contact with Highland Park's mayor, and the Chicago Police Department was providing assistance.

"We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as the entire Highland Park community," she added. "Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody. If anyone has information, we encourage them to call 911 and report what you know."