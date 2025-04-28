Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized President Donald Trump’s early actions in office and also rebuked some Democratic leaders for failing to push back strongly enough, as the potential 2028 presidential contender spoke at a major Democratic fundraiser in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Pritzker has given several high-profile speeches this year chastising Trump, but the keynote address at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner could be the most prominent.

The annual event stands out among state Democratic fundraisers thanks to New Hampshire’s role in holding the nation’s first presidential primary.

The second-term governor has yet to say whether he will run for that office again in 2026, but the billionaire Hyatt heir has been laying the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign for years.

While it would be a surprise if he didn’t seek another term, he told NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that he remains undecided on the topic.

“I have not decided if I’m running for reelection,” he said.

Pritzker drew national attention in February when he used part of his joint budget and State of the State address to argue for a parallel between Trump’s rhetoric and the rise of Nazi Germany. Since then, the governor has spoken at the Human Right Campaign’s Los Angeles dinner and is scheduled to headline a Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party dinner in June.

Speaking Sunday in New Hampshire, Pritzker criticized Democrats for listening to “a bunch of know-nothing political types” instead of everyday Americans. “If we took care to listen to the voices of real people, we would hear our neighbors, our friends, standing on the streets outside screaming for a response,” he said.

Pritzker has carved out a distinct position among Democratic governors viewed as potential 2028 candidates.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sought common ground with Trump, appearing alongside him multiple times early in his second term. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a podcast featuring friendly conversations with Trump loyalists, including Steve Bannon.

Lou D’Allesandro, who retired from the New Hampshire state Senate last year after five decades in public service and met Pritzker in Chicago years ago, said the Illinois governor “has all the ingredients to make it to the big time.”

“He’s very quick on his feet, very gregarious,” he said. But any Democrat who wants to win in 2028 has their work cut out for them, he said.

“They’ve got to reintroduce themselves to the grass roots,” he said. “They’ve got to let people know Democrats care about them, or they’re gonna be in big trouble.”

Pritzker was a keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s 2022 convention, which at the time also fueled speculation he was looking toward a national post. He was elected to his second term as governor that year.

Last year’s featured speaker at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner was Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who went on to become the vice presidential nominee.

The first 100 Club dinner was held in 1959 to promote the presidential candidacy of John F. Kennedy. In 2020, speakers included 10 Democratic candidates for president.