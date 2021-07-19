Gov. Pritzker Announces Re-Election Bid

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some "big news" on Monday. He's running for re-election.

"We’ve been through a lot," Pritzker wrote in a tweet, "and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pritzker said he's "excited to fight for the state I love" alongside Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, "and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward."

Big news: I’m running for re-election.



We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

Pritzker has been coy up until now about whether he planned to run again for governor.

Pritzker became Illinois' 43rd governor in January 2019. A little more than a year later, Pritzker ordered residents to "stay at home" as the coronavirus began to take hold.

He posted the announcement Monday along with a campaign video showing his response to the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois.

"Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing," Pritzker said in a follow-up statement. "We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that -- together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together."

"From increasing the minimum wage, making historic investments in infrastructure and creating jobs, to expanding access to health care and bringing fiscal stability back to state government, we’ve made real progress for the people of Illinois," said Lt. Gov. Stratton in a statement.