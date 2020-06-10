Got Questions About the U.S. Census? We’re Answering Them This Friday

NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are teaming up with the Hispanic Federation to answer your questions this Friday about the 2020 U.S. census and why it's crucial to be counted.

From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 12, more than 60 volunteers will take your phone calls and answer your questions.

The U.S. census happens every 10 years, giving everyone an opportunity to fill out a brief, 10-question form and be counted.

Numbers from the census determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how federal spending is distributed. That could affect healthcare, daycare and access to housing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has strongly encouraged census participation, explaining that the more accurate the numbers are for the census, the more funding Chicago will receive from the federal government and more fair representation in Congress.