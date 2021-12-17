Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's Gourmet Burger Joint Opens in Chicago Friday

Gordon Ramsay Burger has officially arrived in Chicago.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened a third location of his infamous burger restaurant in the Windy City, located in the Near North neighborhood, on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The menu features several unique bites, including Hellfire Chicken Wings, a Chipotle Dawg, a Vegan Burger and an Oreo Crème Brûlée shake, among others.

The new restaurant, found at 2 E. Ontario St., is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local

Gov. J.B. Pritzker 4 mins ago

Illinois Governor Repeals Parental Notification of Abortion

wisconsin 28 mins ago

Wisconsin Mother Dies After Saving Son From Dog Attack

Gordon Ramsay Burger has two other locations -- one in Las Vegas, Nevada and the other in London, England.

For more information on Chicago's location, click here.

This article tagged under:

Gordon Ramsay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us