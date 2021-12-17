Gordon Ramsay's Gourmet Burger Joint Opens in Chicago Friday

Gordon Ramsay Burger has officially arrived in Chicago.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened a third location of his infamous burger restaurant in the Windy City, located in the Near North neighborhood, on Friday.

The menu features several unique bites, including Hellfire Chicken Wings, a Chipotle Dawg, a Vegan Burger and an Oreo Crème Brûlée shake, among others.

The new restaurant, found at 2 E. Ontario St., is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay Burger has two other locations -- one in Las Vegas, Nevada and the other in London, England.

For more information on Chicago's location, click here.