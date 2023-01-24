Dining

Gordon Ramsay Reveals More Details About New Suburban Chicago Restaurant

"These are some of my favorite dishes," celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said of the menu at his new restaurant.

Gordon Ramsay is letting us in on more details about the suburban Chicago restaurant he plans to open this spring.

The Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen will offer "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," according to a newly released statement, with an all-day menu that celebrates the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels."

The menu will include Ramsay's "most beloved dishes," like pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding.

"I am thrilled to bring my culinary adventures to guests in Naperville," Ramsay said in the statement. "These are some of my favorite dishes inspired by my travels around the world and our team couldn’t be more excited to share them with this beautiful city."

What will Ramsay’s Kitchen Naperville look like? According to his team, the 5,656 square-foot space will feel "casually elegant." Diners can expect a bar and lounge, main dining room, two private dining areas, and a seasonal patio, all in a "relaxed and approachable environment" accommodating more than 160 guests.

The open-concept kitchen, situated "at the heart of the room," will give diners a front-row view of all the action and ingredients.

"The history of Naperville motivated the restaurant’s design," the statement read, "while drawing inspiration from Chef Ramsay’s heritage with an understated touch of Britannia."

Before becoming a restaurant space, the location was occupied by Oswald Pharmacy from 1930 to 1980.

"The bar’s custom millwork will reference the apothecary store formerly in the space, introducing modern details while retaining the artful character, and local vernacular, including the original limestone wall made from the abandoned quarry, now Centennial Beach," according to Ramsay's team.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening up yet another Illinois restaurant, this time heading out to the western Chicago suburb of Naperville.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Naperville marks Ramsay’s second restaurant in the Chicago area. He opened Gordon Ramsay Burger in Chicago in December 2021.

Interested in working at the new restaurant? They're hiring. Head to Ramsay's website for more details.

