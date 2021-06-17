Gordon Ramsay Chicago Restaurant in the Works: Report

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay plans to open his first Chicago restaurant in the city's River North neighborhood, according to local reports.

The new restaurant, titled Gordon Ramsay Burger according to the Chicago Tribune, will open late this year or early next year at Ontario and State streets, in place of the old Wahlburgers location.

The burger spot, Ramsay's second in the United States and third in the world, will span 5,000 square feet, according to the Chicago Tribune, and include a full bar and 120 seats.

In an interview with the Tribune, Ramsay said via email that he plans on being present at the opening, that Chicago can expect some exclusive menu items and that he chose Chicago because he knows its residents "love their beef."

As for whether he would consider opening additional restaurants in Chicago, Ramsay told the Tribune, "I hope this is just the start."