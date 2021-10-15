Gordon Ramsay Burger Restaurant to Begin Hiring in Chicago Next Week

Gordon Ramsay Burger, the first Chicago restaurant from the Michelin-starred chef, is hiring beginning next week, Ramsay's team announced.

"Gordon Ramsay Burger is hiring talented individuals for the brand’s first restaurant in Chicago, set to open late 2021," the announcement stated, adding it is "seeking motivated individuals who possess a drive to elevate their skills and exceed guests’ expectations, providing top-notch customer experiences."

Ramsay's burger restaurant will open in Chicago's River North neighborhood, at Ontario and State streets, in place of the old Wahlburgers location. It will hire for positions including line and prep cooks, porters, servers, bartenders, food runners and host staff.

Resumes can be submitted to jobs@grna.com with candidates' positions of interest in subject line. Hiring begins Tuesday, Oct. 19.

"Gordon Ramsay Burger will be the go-to destination for burger lovers," the restaurant group said in a statement. "The full-service restaurant will offer stunningly crafted butter basted burgers, fries, sauces from scratch, delicious milkshakes and more – all made with the finest ingredients. From traditional to unique burger preparations, there will be the perfect burger for every taste palate."

The burger spot, Ramsay's second in the United States and third in the world, will span 5,000 square feet and include a full bar and 120 seats.

"I absolutely love Chicago and consider it one of the best food cities in the world," Ramsay said in a statement. "I'm so excited to introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger in the heart of River North. This restaurant will highlight our signature burger, which blends different cuts of beef, creating a really powerful flavor that our guests love."