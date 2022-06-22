Watch: Gordon Beckham surprises fan wearing his jersey at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A White Sox fan wearing a Gordon Beckham jersey got a surprise visit from...Gordon Beckham.

As the fan watched batting practice in his white No. 15 jersey on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, he got a tap on the shoulder from the former White Sox infielder.

"Hey," Beckham said, "you got a really good jersey on right now."

Imagine going to a White Sox game wearing a Gordon Beckham jersey and Gordon taps you on the shoulder…. pic.twitter.com/73D52pKdUK — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 21, 2022

Beckham, an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, was selected eighth overall by the White Sox in the 2008 draft. Named American League Rookie of the Year in 2009, he went on to spend seven seasons with the White Sox, hitting .242 with 67 home runs and 296 RBIs. He last played for the Sox in 2015 and retired in 2020.

But he's still got fans in the stands, one of whom got to shake the hand of the man whose name he was wearing on his back.

"I wanted to come say, 'Hey,'" Beckham said. "I saw you had my jersey on."