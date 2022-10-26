Goran Dragić Helping Build Bulls' Bench Chemistry 1 Lob at a Time

How Dragić is helping Bulls' bench form identity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond checked out with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bulls’ 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the United Center faithful rewarded the dynamic duo with a standing ovation.

And why not? Not only did the veterans connect on yet another alley-oop lob dunk, they helped the Bulls produce a season-high 43 bench points that served as the story of the night.

From Alex Caruso’s critical steal of Buddy Hield late in the third quarter to Javonte Green’s ridiculously athletic alley-oop from Dragić near halfcourt, the reserves produced many of the critical plays.

Dragić, who produced 13 points and five assists in just 16 minutes, actually apologized to Derrick Jones Jr. for not yet connecting with him on a lob dunk.

“DJ. Where do I get that ability to throw that lob pass?” Dragić said to Jones, his current and former teammate, in response to a question about his propensity for throwing on-target alley-oops. “We work on it in Miami the whole time. I didn’t have that at the beginning of my career. You have to be comfortable to throw that, not to be scared. It’s just part of my game now. I’m just reading the game.”

The entire unit is doing that, which is why coach Billy Donovan is comfortable using an 11-man rotation. Drummond had eight points and 13 rebounds in just 17 minutes and is averaging the highest per-36-minute rebounding average of his illustrious career. Green is flying around everywhere. Caruso is defending. Coby White can still shoot.

“We mesh really well because everybody does what they do at a high level. And I think it complements each other really well,” Caruso said. “Drum gives us that inside presence---great screener, great rebounder, rim protection. Me on the outside kind of stirring everybody up on defense whether it’s Woo or DJ helping out with the 4-man doing the same thing. And then any of the guards that are in with us, whether it’s Coby, Goran or Zach (LaVine), doing a good job making decisive decisions.”

Indeed, Donovan has been staggering LaVine with the second unit, a role that mostly featured DeMar DeRozan last season. Donovan said he experimented with it as a way to ease LaVine into the season as he manages a knee that underwent offseason surgery.

The look----play LaVine six minutes or so initially and then bring him back with the reserves---isn’t one Donovan is sure he’ll continue using. But for now, it’s working.

“This is a little bit new for Zach,” Donovan said. “Most of his career, he’s a guy who has played probably either the whole first quarter or most of it. I appreciate his willingness to do whatever he can do to help the team.

“I just thought with the knee, missing the first two games, it would help him get his footing. We’ve got depth and a lot of really interchangeable parts.”

Added LaVine: “That group, we play fast, get up and down the court with Goran. Dre is setting up big-time screens. It’s good. I like it a lot.”

The play of Dragić dominated the postgame conversation. He now has 21 assists to just four turnovers on the young season.

“I used to hate playing against him because I know how crafty and savvy he is,” LaVine said. “Knows how to run the team. Gets downhill. He creates two on the ball and always makes the right play. When we get in, I tell him, ‘I’ll get to that corner. Look for me.’”

Dragić looks for everyone. That included an alley-oop to Green that you just don’t see often.

“I got all the trust because I see what he can do in practice, how he can jump. That’s why I threw it,” Dragić said. “If that would be somebody else, I wouldn’t risk it. When I see Woo over there, I said, ‘He can go and get it.’”

Green did exactly that. But Dragić already also has formed a strong chemistry with Drummond on alley-oops. And he promised Jones Jr. he’d connect with him in the near future.

“It’s Goran’s ability to hold the other big. It’s his manipulation of holding onto the ball, stringing out the big, where the guard is not quite back in front of Goran and he knows if he runs back to the big, Goran will go down the lane and take the layup,” Donovan said of Dragić’s lob ability. “He waits for Andre to get to his spot. Once he realizes that big is in between, that’s when he makes the decisions. He’s a tremendous manipulator of pick-and-roll.

“I liken it to Chris Paul, being with him in Oklahoma City. The level of basketball conversations to me, I love it. I love the communication with him in terms of talking about what he’s seeing. He has such a high IQ. He’s a guy that makes it a lot easier for screeners. He can find them and make things happen.”

And Dragić thinks the Bulls’ second unit can get even better, citing the need to eliminate some careless turnovers. As for his leadership style of that second unit, Dragić shrugged.

“That’s my job. When I signed here, Coach told me he needs me to be vocal,” he said. “What I’m seeing on the floor, I just try to help my teammates. It’s nothing personal. We’re here for the same goal, to win as much as possible.”

Win and you will get rewarded. Play hard and you will be loved. That’s how this city’s fans always have operated.

Dragić noticed his ovation.

“Of course I’m happy for it because I’m new here. Probably most of those people didn’t know me. I played so many years on different teams. It’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “But the most important thing is winning.”

