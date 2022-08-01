Goose Island Reveals 2022 Bourbon County Stout Lineup

Beer enthusiasts across the Chicago area look forward to Goose Island’s annual Bourbon County Stout release, and this year’s list of variants includes a 30th anniversary brew and several other unique flavors.

The company announced the 2022 lineup on Monday, including a series of new variants that incorporate ingredients such as figs and biscotti into the iconic flavor profile of the beers.

The beers will be released to the public on Black Friday.

According to a press release, this year’s variants will include the traditional Bourbon County Stout, aged and blended in barrels from several distilleries including Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill and Four Roses.

The company’s Coffee Stout variant will also make a comeback, as will its English-style Barleywine Reserve variant, returning to the fold for the first time since 2018.

New variants this year include the Biscotti Stout, inspired by the classic Italian dessert, and Sir Isaac’s Stout, inspired by fig cookie sand graham crackers.

More than five tons of Black Mission figs were used in that beer’s creation, according to the company.

A special 30th anniversary stout will also be released, with a limited number of the barrels being created for the occasion.

More information on the variants can be found on the company’s website. The beers will be released on Nov. 25.