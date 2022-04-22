Google Picks Top 10 Illinois Favorites on Earth Day

Happy Earth Day.
In honor of the planet’s big day, Google pulled trends from its Maps to list Illinois’ top-rated environmentally-friendly spots. These Chicago-area favorites range from hiking, eating and thrifting.
For those looking to spend more time outdoors, Google noted Illinois’ best 10 hiking destinations. Six hiking areas come from the Shawnee National Forest, which spans the southern region of the state. Northern Illinois’ favorite Starved Rock State Park also earned a spot on the list at eighth place.
Here are the top-rated hiking areas:
- Garden of the Gods, Herod
- Lakefront Trail at Fullerton Avenue, Chicago
- Giant City Nature Trail, Cobden
- Lakefront Trail at Ardmore Avenue, Chicago
- Trillium Trail, Makanda
- Inspiration Point Trailhead, Wolf Lake
- Devil’s Standtable Nature Trail, Makanda
- LaSalle Canyon, Oglesby
- Todd Fink Heron Pond Trail, Belknap
- Great Western Trail, St. Charles Trail Head, St. Charles
Searches for farmers’ markets in Illinois saw a 94% uptick in the past year, according to Google. The state has a variety of popular places where people can grab organic bites sourced from local farmers.
Here are the top-rated farmers’ markets:
- Heritage Farmers Market, Pekin
- Park Ridge Farmers Market, Park Ridge
- Carbondale Farmers’ Market, Carbondale
- The Farmstand, Matteson
- Prairie View Farm Market, Hampshire
- Odelehr's Roadside Market, Brussels
- Batavia Farmers Market, Batavia
- Keller’s Farmstand, Naperville (Will open for the season April 28)
- The Farm, Westmont (Will open for the season in July)
- Growing Home Urban Farm, Chicago
Thrifting is trending nationally. Google reported that while searches for consignment stores in the U.S. increased by 160% in the past year, it jumped by 407% in Illinois.
Here are the top-rated second-hand stores:
- Twisted Sisters, Rossville
- Sisters' Consignment Shoppe, Vandalia
- Two Sisters and a Warehouse, Peoria
- Remarkable Resale, Rochester
- Treasure House Resale Shop, Glen Ellyn
- Helping Hands, Chillicothe
- Community Treasures, Galesburg
- Plato's Closet, Fairview Heights
- Crossroads Trading, Chicago
- Buffalo Exchange, Chicago