Google Picks Top 10 Illinois Favorites on Earth Day

Happy Earth Day.

In honor of the planet’s big day, Google pulled trends from its Maps to list Illinois’ top-rated environmentally-friendly spots. These Chicago-area favorites range from hiking, eating and thrifting.

For those looking to spend more time outdoors, Google noted Illinois’ best 10 hiking destinations. Six hiking areas come from the Shawnee National Forest, which spans the southern region of the state. Northern Illinois’ favorite Starved Rock State Park also earned a spot on the list at eighth place.

Here are the top-rated hiking areas:

Garden of the Gods, Herod Lakefront Trail at Fullerton Avenue, Chicago Giant City Nature Trail, Cobden Lakefront Trail at Ardmore Avenue, Chicago Trillium Trail, Makanda Inspiration Point Trailhead, Wolf Lake Devil’s Standtable Nature Trail, Makanda LaSalle Canyon, Oglesby Todd Fink Heron Pond Trail, Belknap Great Western Trail, St. Charles Trail Head, St. Charles

Searches for farmers’ markets in Illinois saw a 94% uptick in the past year, according to Google. The state has a variety of popular places where people can grab organic bites sourced from local farmers.

Here are the top-rated farmers’ markets:

Heritage Farmers Market, Pekin Park Ridge Farmers Market, Park Ridge Carbondale Farmers’ Market, Carbondale The Farmstand, Matteson Prairie View Farm Market, Hampshire Odelehr's Roadside Market, Brussels Batavia Farmers Market, Batavia Keller’s Farmstand, Naperville (Will open for the season April 28) The Farm, Westmont (Will open for the season in July) Growing Home Urban Farm, Chicago

Thrifting is trending nationally. Google reported that while searches for consignment stores in the U.S. increased by 160% in the past year, it jumped by 407% in Illinois.

Here are the top-rated second-hand stores: