Google invests in redesign of CTA's Clark/Lake station

The Clark and Lake transit station is one of the Chicago Transit Authority's busiest, with more than 9,000 riders passing through daily on average.

When riders heard Google will be paying to completely change the station, many said it was good news.

"Definitely," said Chicago resident China Onyeukwu. "Everything is just old, from the stairs to the escalators, so I am excited to see the changes that are coming."

Renderings gave a preview of what the new-and-improved station will look like. The entrance will be completely redesigned with an easier-to-find entrance, located off Clark Street.

The construction is tied to Google's work on the former Thompson Center, set to become the tech giant's new Chicago headquarters.

"Any investment in the city is a good investment," said resident Mitchell Kontarev. "It's only for the better."

In a statement, CTA's President Dorval Carter, Junior, called the project historic.

"This is a historic renovation project that will not only restore the luster to one of Chicago's most iconic downtown buildings, but also to the station that is the heart of the city’s public transit system."



"I feel like it will boost it when there is color, new things are fresh. I am excited to see the things to come," Onyeukwu said.

Construction will be completed in three phases, beginning in November of 2025. Estimated completion will be sometime in 2026.