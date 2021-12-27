Goodman Theatre Cancels Remaining Shows of ‘A Christmas Carol' Due to COVID

All remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol” at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre have been canceled as a result of COVID-19 exposures within the company, along with other public health concerns, the entertainment venue announced Monday.

According to officials, performances of the play were scheduled to continue through Friday, but have now been canceled due to COVID-19 exposure within the production company, along with current public health conditions and the rapid transmission rate of the virus in recent weeks.

Officials said the decision was made to “ensure the safety of audiences, artists and staff.”

Several other Chicago productions have also been forced to cancel performances because of COVID concerns, including the Joffrey Ballet, which canceled its remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” prior to Christmas. “Frozen” was also impacted by COVID in recent weeks, and a Barry Manilow Christmas show in Chicago was also canceled because of the virus.

Ticketholders for “A Christmas Carol” will receive a full refund by Jan. 7, according to Goodman officials. Ticketholders can also request credit towards other show tickets, or to make a contribution to the Goodman, in lieu of a refund.

Ticket services can be reached by phone at 312-443-3800, or by email.

Ticketholders will also be able to watch a high-quality video stream of “A Christmas Carol” for free, and non-ticketholders can view the stream for $25, according to officials.