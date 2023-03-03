Good Samaritan Shares Story of Survival, Recovery After Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A good Samaritan says he's lucky to be alive following a horrific crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this year.

Miles Knight III, a veteran and father, was heading home from a DJ gig on Jan. 22 when he noticed a car that had crashed on the inbound lanes of the expressway near 47th Street. So, he decided to pull over and help.

"I saw a big orange cone, and I said, let me take it and put it in front of the lane, and as I went to go place the cone, I woke up a couple weeks later," he recounted.

Knight told NBC 5 that the driver of a vehicle, which was going 107 miles per hour, slammed into another car, killing two people and injuring several others, including him.

"I was told for the first two to three days I was really close to death," he said.

Knight spent nearly two months recovering in the hospital - with his wife by his side.

"He’ll never run with our son again," said his wife, Janine Farmer-Knight. "At this point we’re hopeful that he would walk."

According to prosecutors, the driver, Marcus Homes, 39, had a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit and was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

Knight says he's now praying for everyone involved.

"Please do not drink and drive, because the innocent get hurt," he said.

So far, an online fundraiser has raised more than $7,000 to help Knight with his medical expenses.

"The physical part is one thing, but the mental part is the other, you know, you place the guilt... You try to figure out, why did I do this? Why did this happen to me?" he said.