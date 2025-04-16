A man is being hailed as a hero after he helped to rescue a woman whose vehicle ended up in a Naperville pond following a crash Wednesday.

According to the Plainfield Fire Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 59 and Royal Worlington Drive in Naperville on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a traffic crash at the intersection caused the vehicle to careen into the water, where it was partially submerged. The driver, who told authorities she didn’t know how to swim, remained in her vehicle.

“She couldn’t swim, and she was afraid if she left the comfort of that vehicle she wouldn’t’ be able to make it to shore,” Plainfield Battalion Chief Mike Obman said.

It was then that a Good Samaritan, working on a landscaping job nearby, jumped into action, helping to keep the driver’s head above water.

“The gentleman that assisted her was just a landscaper in the area and probably heard the traffic collision or saw her in the water and I mean kind of without thinking he just jumped in and assisted her,” Obman said. “So pretty amazing on his part.”

The Good Samaritan was able to hold the woman’s head above water until Plainfield firefighters arrived on scene to pull both individuals from the water, with both escaping injuries in the incident.

Plainfield Fire Chief Vito Bonomo said that the incident is a good reminder that people should do what makes them feel safe, but that rolling down the windows of the vehicle, especially in a shallower body of water, can help facilitate a rescue.

“It may short out the electronics of the car and you may not be able to roll your windows down. So as soon as you enter the water, let’s get your windows down so you have a way to get out of your vehicle,” he said.