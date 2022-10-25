Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking

A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story.

“All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a young woman like wandering in the left lane—terrified and in shock,” said Jennifer, who asked NBC 5 not to use her last name.

Jennifer told NBC 5 she was driving home for lunch when she saw the victim on the side of the road in the southbound lanes near 55th Street.

“I pulled my car over, got out, and said 'ma’am are you okay' and she just said, 'they took my car, like frantically, they took my car,'” she said. “I said, 'what do you mean they took your car,' and she just said, they took my car, they took my car.'"

The series of events began when Hinsdale police spotted a stolen Honda Accord on Ogden Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips, and officials say the suspects then fled onto southbound I-294.

The stolen vehicle eventually stalled after one of the tires blew out. The carjacking victim was driving right behind the vehicle when that occurred.

“The four guys jumped out, surrounded her car, and she tried to put her car in reverse," Jennifer said. "She was obviously terrified and frantic and she put her car in park by mistake, which unlocked all four of her doors and they all jumped into her car."

Jennifer said the victim, who is understandably shaken by what happened, is a doctor. She was driving into work when she was yanked from her black SUV during the theft.

“They were screaming 'get out of the car! Get out of the car!,'" Jennifer said.

The Good Samaritan was able to comfort the victim and brought her back to her condo where the victim waited for her husband to arrive. Investigators also talked to the victim at Jennifer’s house.

“I feel I was put in the right place at the right time to be a comfort to this person,” she said.

This incident comes nearly a week after cell phone video surfaced showing a brazen carjacking on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

“I think people need to be aware that the crime is out of control and we need to demand more to the people that put the laws in place,” she said.

Police said the Honda Accord was reported stolen from a dealership in Lyons and they believe the same crew is connected to another car theft in Hinsdale.

As for the victim’s black SUV, officers followed the car but lost sight of the vehicle. It was later found abandoned in Cicero.

The suspects have not been caught, and no further information was made available.