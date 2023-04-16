Good Samaritan Performs CPR on Baby Following Garfield Park Crash

A good Samaritan is being praised for likely saving a baby's life when a stolen vehicle collided with a pick-up truck Sunday in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Kostner Ave and West Washington Boulevard. According to Chicago police, a stolen Hyundai was traveling down Washington when it t-boned a silver pick-up truck.

Shawn Walker, who was in a home nearby, immediately stepped into action.

"“At the time I was in the house, watching the game," Walker told NBC 5. "Heard a big boom. Came outside and saw individuals needing help.”

As shown on surveillance camera, Walker rushed in to help a baby inside the truck who wasn't breathing. Walker immediately performed CPR. Then, a miracle happened.

"“After a couple of minutes, I was able to get the baby to breath again," he said.

Three children and one adult were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

"“We’re just happy that everyone is alive right now and that the baby hopefully is okay," Walker said. "I just thank God for that opportunity to be able to help the residents here."

Two people in the Hyundai were taken into custody by Chicago police. Charges were pending late Sunday.