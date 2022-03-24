Goldman Sachs CEO to Perform DJ Set at Lollapalooza This Summer

The CEO of Goldman Sachs is slated to perform a DJ set at Lollapalooza this summer. Yes, you read that correctly.

Investment banker David Soloman will hit the stage in Chicago's Grant Park in late July, performing alongside artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day and Metallica.

"Excited to play @lollapalooza for the first time this summer. Proceeds benefit various non-profits in partnership with @paybackrecords!" Solomon wrote in a post on his music's Instagram page.

The bio for Solomon's social media account to share his DJ music reads:

@goldmansachs CEO, Dad, Music Fan, DJ since 2015. All proceeds benefit charitable institutions in the fight against addiction @paybackrecords

In February, Solomon performed a set alongside headliners Kygo and Jack Harlow at Sports Illustrated The Party in Los Angeles, according to his account.

The businessman and DJ posted his Spotify Wrapped recap in December, revealing that his music received over 13 million streams to nearly 4 million listeners in 175 countries.

Lollapalooza, the city’s largest music festival, will also include sets from Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals and Big Sean, among others, organizers announced this week.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

The festival will be held at full capacity from July 28-31.

Four-day tickets, which include options for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and hotel packages, are still available on Lollapalooza’s website. Single-day lineups and tickets will be released at a later date.

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any necessary measures will be announced ahead of the festival.

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements Feb. 28. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope.