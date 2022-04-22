Golden Girls Convention ‘Golden-Con' Visits Chicago This Weekend

A very iconic television show with a very iconic Oak Park native is taking over a very iconic Chicago location this weekend.

"Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan," the new convention based on the hit comedy "Golden Girls" will take place April 22-24 at Navy Pier.

Get ready for a weekend filled with laughs, friends and some cheesecake.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans of the show will have a chance to meet and see stars an writers from the show, participate in weekend-long trivia, dance at a disco party, visit the "Greatest Gift" Vendor's Market and more.

Sunday, the convention will hold a panel as a small tribute to Betty White called "Be Like Betty" featuring representatives from Betty White's hometown of Oak Park.

White passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021.

Tickets start at $25.

For more information on the convention and tickets, click here.