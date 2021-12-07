Golden Girls Convention ‘Golden-Con' Hits Chicago in Spring 2022

Get ready for a weekend filled with laughs, friends and some cheesecake.

"Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan," the new convention based on the hit comedy "Golden Girls," is set to take place in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood in Spring 2022.

From April 22 to April 24, "Golden Girls" fans will have a chance to visit the "Greatest Gift" Vendor's Market, the live parody shows from Hell in a Handbag Theater Company, the "Chicago: You've Got Style" costume parade and weekend-long trivia, among other events.

Most events during the convention will be held at Center on Halsted, located at 3656 N Halsted St., while some activities will happen at Sidetrack entertainment complex, as well as other venues in Northalsted and Lake View.

Tickets will go on sale soon, according to organizers.

Once available, tickets will grant access to the convention on a select day or days at Center on Halsted. All events held outside this venue will not require tickets.

