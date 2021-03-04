Gold Coast High-Rise Windows Damaged by Gunfire, Police Warn Residents

Chicago police issued a community alert late Thursday, warning about a series of incidents in which gunfire damaged a high-rise condominium building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Three of the four incidents at the building in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive were reported in the morning hours on Feb. 11, while the fourth occurred Thursday morning.

In each incident, according to authorities, a gunman fired a handgun and damaged residents' windows or the building façade.

In the latest case, a bullet went through a man's window, but fortunately, he was in another room at the time, according to 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, who represents the area.

Hopkins said bullets have struck as high as the 29th floor and as low as the 12th floor.

It remains unclear if the shooter is trying to target a specific unit.

Based on evidence, investigators believe the person responsible is shooting from the ground and not in a passing vehicle, Hopkins said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.