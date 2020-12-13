Gold Coast Florist Provides Sponsored Bouquets to Senior Citizens

A Gold Coast floral shop is partnering with local nursing homes to donate bouquets to residents spending the holidays alone.

Astor Flowers launched the "Bringing Blooms" campaign Dec. 13 to brighten the day of residents at Sunrise Senior Living, according to flower shop founder Justin Stankiewicz.

"We are teaming up with Sunrise Senior Living and a few other nursing home and retirement facilities in Chicagoland to bring arrangements from people all over the country to their room to cheer these residents up and bring a little joy during this challenging time," he said.

Customers can become an "Arrangement Angel" by donating a bouquet purchased on the florist's website.

Select the "Bringing Blooms" arrangement, add quantity and then customize quantity and size. Astor Flowers will provide free assembly of bouquets and delivery. Each flower arrangement starts at $15 and will be dropped off before Christmas Day.

"I think we can have a huge impact on the loneliest among us right now, and I think this is a great way to bring people together...," he said. "It's really neat to get a customer ordering from [New York] to someone they don't even know here in Chicago."

Stankiewicz said each Arrangement Angel will receive a photo or confirmation of delivery to see the benevolence of their donation. In less than 24 hours, he added that Astor has received more than 50 orders from five different states.

"We will make arrangement per your order and donate it to a Sunrise Senior Living Center to brighten someone's day and room for the holidays," he said.