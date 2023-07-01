‘Going to make him proud:' Production workers carry on with NASCAR Street Race setup in boss' honor

As the NASCAR Chicago Street Race continued Saturday, a production team hired to work on the track mourned the loss of its leader -- while doing what they know he would have wanted.

Duane Tabinski, 53, died Friday while setting up his production booth along the course, according to authorities. Tabinski died from electrocution, and his death was ruled an accident, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The owner of a a Nashville-based live production business bearing his name, Tabinski leaves behind an immense legacy as an audio engineer.

"He was doing some final touches when he went down, thankfully [the] Chicago Fire Department was 50 feet away and they were right here to help him, unfortunately, there’s just nothing they can do," said Ken Sorrell, director of business development for Duane, Tabinski's company.

The veteran audio engineer had experience providing production equipment services at large-scale events such as the CMA Music Festival and the Beale Street Music Festival, but NASCAR was always his goal.

Getting selected to work at the Chicago street race was a big deal, one colleague said.

"He designed this system specifically to deploy speaker systems for the NASCAR event in record time,, and this is the first time he got to use it," Sorrell said.

For Sorrell, the loss is still too hard to accept.

He and the rest of the team drove in from Nashville on Friday night to make sure Tabinski's work at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is flawless - even without him here.

"We just knew we had to be here to see his dream through," Sorrell said.