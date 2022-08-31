Goats to Enjoy Chicago River Cruise Before Heading to Work at Matthiessen State Park

You're probably familiar with the idea of landscaping. But what about goatscaping?

ComEd says that since 2019, it has enlisted the help of more than 200 goats to help clear out vegetation in difficult to access terrain throughout Illinois. The goats, working primarily in the fall, help to clean out brush under hard-to-reach power lines, according to company officials.

And on Wednesday, nearly a dozen goats will enjoy a final summer hurrah by taking a cruise along the Chicago River before they return to the "office" -- Matthiessen State Park in Ogelsby -- in September.

Provided by ComEd

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to ComEd, using goats helps to cut the cost and time required to clear the vegetation, reduces safety risks to workers and is "an eco-friendly alternative." A 2020 statement from the electric company said that "on average, a goat can clear one acre of land a week—equivalent to what a team of people can do with machinery in the same amount of time."

Wednesday's trip, dubbed a "small goat parade" consists of five boats filled with goats enjoying the sunshine and blue skies for three hours while cruising along the Chicago River.

The goat's boat adventure departs at 12 p.m. and will travel the river until 3 p.m.