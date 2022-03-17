Go-Karting on Ice to Slide Into Chicago Next Month

Go-karting will bring the heat off the tracks and onto the ice for a limited time this April.

Fifth Third Arena is breaking into the ice-karting scene on the Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink from April 15-17, the arena announced.

On the ice, an expert team will offer tips and tricks for gliding, drifting and navigating “challenging” obstacles throughout the course.

Sessions for the thrilling experience, according to the website, are not limited to inside the rink. Winter-themed activities, such as curling and hockey shoot-arounds, will be available throughout the venue with prizes up for grabs.

Organizers said costumes are encouraged, as the best-dressed racer also will be rewarded.

Tickets are available for purchase now for $55 per person for an hour session. Click here for more information.