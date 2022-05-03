Go-Karting on Ice to Hit Chicago in July

Beat the Chicago heat by cooling off with go-karting on ice this summer.

Fifth Third Arena is breaking into the ice-karting scene on the Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink from July 22-24, event discovery platform Hidden announced.

While participants zip around the course, an expert team will be on the ice to offer tips and tricks for gliding, drifting and navigating through obstacles.

Sessions for the experience are not limited to inside the rink, according to the website. Winter-themed activities, such as curling and hockey shoot-arounds, will be available throughout the venue with prizes up for grabs.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Organizers said costumes are encouraged, as the best-dressed racer also will be rewarded.

Tickets are available for purchase now for $55 per person for an hour session here.