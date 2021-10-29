Go-Karting Hits the Ice at St. Louis Rink in March 2022

A St. Louis community center is taking go-karting to the next level, bringing races to the ice this March.

Ice-karting will come to the Centene Community Ice Center March 17-20, 2022, giving people a thrilling way to travel the transformed St. Louis rink, according to a social media post.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Team members will be on deck to give tips for gliding and navigating the course, the website said. The rink is expected to have "fun and challenging" obstacles around the circuit.

Off-rink activities will include a winter-themed bar, curling, hockey puck shooting and ice luges with a chance to win a variety of prizes.

There will also be prizes for the best dressed ice-kart racers, the website noted.

Tickets are available now, ranging from $55-$65 per person. Click here to book and purchase.