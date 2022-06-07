GM ‘Guarantees' Cubs Sign One of Three Premier FAs, Per Bob Nightengale

GM 'guarantees' Cubs sign one of three premier FAs, per Nightengale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a photo of Carlos Correa holding a royal blue glove went viral in February, rumors sparked that the Chicago Cubs would sign the All-Star shortstop. During that time, USA Today's Bob Nightengale said it was unlikely for Correa to come to the North Side ahead of the 2021 season, and he was right.

Four months later, a veteran general manager — who remains anonymous — said he believes that the Cubs will land one of three premier free agents at the winter meetings as part of the team's rebuild. One of the signings could be Correa.

"The Chicago Cubs, in the middle of their rebuild, are poised to be major players in the free-agent market this winter," the general manager told USA Today. "They have eyes on shortstop Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. I guarantee you they're going to get one of them."

Correa and the Cubs had mutual interest in each other back in December 2021. Chicago was one of several teams to reach out to him before the MLB lockout.

The 27-year-old star shortstop declined a 10-year, $275 million offer from the Detroit Tigers and settled for a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins instead. Correa, however, has a chance to opt out after 2022 or 2023 if he wishes.

Bogaerts is also expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Turner, who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is expected to hit free agency when his deal expires at the end of the season.

Correa and Turner are both World Series Champions, winning with Houston (2017) and Washington (2019) respectively.

Boegarts won two World Series with the Red Sox (2013, 2018).

