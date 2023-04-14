Glossier Opens Up Permanent Chicago Store, Marking Return Following 2018 Pop-Up

Glossier has returned to Chicago for good, opening up a permanent home in the city this week.

The brand's new storefront, located in the heart of Chicago's downtown, opened to the public for the first time Friday.

The makeup company aimed to fuse Glossier's "signature design style with Chicago's city roots," taking inspiration from the city's historic architecture and using arched shapes, brick materials and "an installation reminiscent of the Chicago Cultural Center’s iconic Tiffany dome."

"Of course, no Glossier store would be complete without a fun selfie moment to remind everyone 'You Look Good,'" the company said in a release. "At Glossier Chicago, the circular 'You Look Good' mirror is scaled up by a wavy panel wall in ombré shades of Glossier pink. The wall not only nods to the city’s industrial tone, but amplifies your selfies with an illusion of color surrounding your reflection."

There will be exclusive merchandise available at the new Chicago location that can't be found at other stores, featuring a green bucket hat. For each hat sold, the company said it will donate $5 to The Gray Matter Experience, which aims empower young Black entrepreneurs.

The new store is located at 932 N. Rush Street. It will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 6 p.m. on weekends.

The company last opened a pop-up in Chicago in 2018.