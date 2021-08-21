Glenview Police Seek Information in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Bicyclist

Police in north suburban Glenview are looking for information in a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a bicyclist early Saturday morning, according to police.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., police officers were called to the area of Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive for a reported crash involving a bicycle and car. The bicyclist, identified as Trinidad Salgado, 59, of Wheeling, was found at the scene and transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A car wasn't found at the scene, police stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Glenview Police Department and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team. Police haven't released a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on what led up to the crash is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000.