Glenview Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Kidnap Girl As She Exited School Bus

Police in north suburban Glenview have launched a search for the individual who tried to kidnap a girl just as she got off a school bus Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 3:41 p.m., officers with the Glenview Police Department were called to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane in regard to an attempted kidnapping, police said in a news release. Authorities say a female student got off a school bus when a man grabbed her and both fell to the ground.

The girl struck the man, who ran away and entered what appeared to be an SUV. He then fled south on Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Glenview police detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Department tip line at 847-901-6055.