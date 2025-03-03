Glenview

Glenview police, NORTAF investigate after man found dead during well-being check

Police did not release the identity of the man, "pending notification of next of kin," but said both the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) were investigating

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert.

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a north suburban home during a well-being check over the weekend.

Glenview Police said they were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road for a well-being check and found a man dead inside.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Police did not release the identity of the man, "pending notification of next of kin," but said both the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) were investigating. Details on the reason for the investigation and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Glenview
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us