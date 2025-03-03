Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a north suburban home during a well-being check over the weekend.

Glenview Police said they were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road for a well-being check and found a man dead inside.

Police did not release the identity of the man, "pending notification of next of kin," but said both the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) were investigating. Details on the reason for the investigation and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.