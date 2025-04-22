Glenview man, woman returning home from night out robbed at gunpoint: Police

A man and woman in suburban Glenview returning home from an evening out were robbed at gunpoint, police said, with Ring Doorbell footage catching the frightening moments on camera.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Bluestem Lane in Glenview subdivision The Glen. According to police, a male and female were approached by three male suspects who displayed handguns and demanded their personal property. The victims complied, and the three suspects then fled in a Jaguar SUV, police said.

Neither of the victims were injured during the encounter, police added.

The Jaguar was later located, unoccupied, miles away, in the 4300 block of Federal Street in Chicago.

According to police, the victims described the suspects are males, wearing black face coverings and dark clothing.

Ring video posted to social media of the incident showed a male suspect with a gun running up to a man and a woman walking home. As another suspect runs up, the victims can be seen tossing their personal belongings into the grass.

"Here, take it," the male victim can be heard saying in the video, as one of the suspects takes the man's sport coat. "Take everything." In the background, the female victim can be seen with her hands up.

No further details were available. Those with information about the incident are being asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.