Glenbard North Student Charged After Drawing Threat on Test: Prosecutors

The student appeared at a detention hearing Friday and was released into the custody of his parents, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old student at Glenbard North High School in suburban Carol Stream has been charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for allegedly drawing threats on a test, according to prosecutors.

On May 20, a teacher received a test back from a student that had threatening images drawn on it, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. The drawings included a stick figure with what seemed to be a handgun to his head stating, "I love summer school" and a stick figure with a rifle outside a building labeled "summer skol" with an arrow saying "happy :( not dead," prosecutors said.

The teacher contacted school leadership which in turn informed the Carol Stream Police Department. The student in question, who isn't being identified as he is a juvenile, appeared at a detention hearing Friday and was released into the custody of his parents, according to authorities.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for June 3.

