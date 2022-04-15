Glen Ellyn Man Charged With First-Degree Murder in Humboldt Park Shooting

A Glen Ellyn man was accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding another in Humboldt Park. Pretice Phillips, 46, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled for bond court Friday.

Phillips allegedly opened fire on two men in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue on March 17, 2022, police said.

Kevin Change, 32, was struck on the left side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man, 33, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.