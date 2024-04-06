Glasses aren't the only safe option for viewing a total eclipse. What about a welder's helmet?

Astronomers and doctors have for weeks reiterated the importance of getting proper eye protection in the lead-up to Monday's total solar eclipse.

Medical experts widely assert that ISO certified glasses will be necessary to prevent serious eye injuries when the eclipse passes over parts of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. Safe solar viewing glasses are the most widely suggested tool for viewing the spectacle safely, but they aren't the only option.

You can build a do-it-yourself box pinhole projector or use a telescope with a solar filter.

There's yet another option beyond both of those, and it's one many might not have thought of: a welder's helmet. But not just any welder's helmet will cut it.

Only those with Shade 12 or higher allow you to safely view the sun, according to NASA.

If you have an old welder's helmet around the house and are thinking of using it, make sure you know the filter's shade number, NASA said in a post on its website. If the Shade is under 12, it isn't safe to use.

While shades 12 and 13 offer enough protection, they aren't the most preferred. According to Phillips Safety Products, which manufactures such products, Shade 14 is the most recommended for eclipses. That's because it's the darkest.

"This rating is specifically designed for extreme welding conditions and provides complete protection to your eyes, limiting visibility only to the area surrounding the sun itself," a post on its website read.

According to NASA, many people find the sun too bright even in a Shade 12 filter, and some find the Sun too dim in a Shade 14 filter. However, Shade 13 filters are uncommon and aren't easy to find.

It's important to note that a welding helmet is only safe when viewing a total eclipse. For communities that will experience a partial eclipse like the Chicago area, it won't suffice.

A partially eclipsed sun is still too bright to provide protection, Phillps Safety website stated. As a result, you could sustain eye damage, which might not be immediate or noticeable.