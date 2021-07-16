Girl Shot Attempting to Steal Car at Kenosha Gas Station, Police Say

A girl was shot Friday evening in Kenosha, Wisconsin while attempting to steal a car at a gas station, according to officials.

Police said a person left a vehicle running and unattended at a gas station at 50th Street and Sheridan in Kenosha at around 5:30 p.m. when a girl of an unknown age "stole the car."

While driving away from the gas station, police said the owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl.

She was taken to an area children's hospital in an unknown condition, according to authorities.

The scene is closed for an investigation, police say. No suspect was in custody as of Friday night.

Police have released no further information at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.