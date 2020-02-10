Girl Scouts Who Sold Cookies Outside Chicago Dispensary Sold ‘Several Hundred’

Looks like these Chicago Girl Scouts are some smart cookies.

The group that set up a booth selling Girl Scout cookies outside a North Side dispensary over the weekend sold several hundred boxes, according to the group.

"I do know it was like several hundred," said Britney Bouie, public relations manager for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. "They said they did good sales."

The ground of young Girl Scouts sold their cookies just outside Dispensary 33, sparking high praise from customers, employees and many on social media.

“We have Girl Scout cookies!!” the dispensary tweeted Sunday morning. “And not just the cannabis kind. Support your local Girl Scouts with us.”

The dispensary also offers a strain of cannabis called “Girl Scout Cookie.”

Reporting to you live at Dispensary 33. We have Girl Scout cookies!! And not just the cannabis kind😩😩 Support your local Girl Scouts with us 🍪🌿 (We have very limited flower for all you stoners. First come first serve. Come through while supply lasts) pic.twitter.com/zmXSfmwoFl — Dispensary 33 (@Dispensary33) February 9, 2020

"The response was incredibly positive," said dispensary spokesperson Abigail Watkins. "People were so excited... our customers loved it, our staff loved it."

Photos and videos of the bundled up young sellers quickly started sprouting on social media.

“Huge shoutout to the Girl Scout troop with the cookie sales table set up outside Dispensary 33,” one Twitter user wrote. “You’re the future leaders America needs.”

Huge shoutout to the Girl Scout troop with the cookie sales table set up outside Dispensary 33. You're the future leaders America needs. — Your Pal Pete Gaines (@petegaines) February 9, 2020

Another user said the cookies and dispensary were “a match made in heaven.”

The dispensary said it worked with the troop ahead of time to set up the booth, and other troops are planning similar appearances at the location every weekend for the rest of the month.

"I encourage other troops to reach out and sell some cookies - I’m sure they’d have some good numbers," Watkins said.

Similar scenes sprouted in states that previously legalized recreational marijuana. Recreational cannabis was legalized in Illinois beginning Jan. 1.

"It's really great to see these very entrepreneurial girls getting out there in the community," Bouie said.

Bouie said she expected to see more booths popping up at similar locations in the city, if approved by troop leaders or parents.

"We allow it as long as it’s approved by the parents and the troop leaders," she said.

For those looking to see if Girl Scout cookies are being sold at booths near them, they can check the cookie locator, Bouie said.