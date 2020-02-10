Girl Scouts Set Up Stand Outside Marijuana Dispensary in Chicago

A couple of budding business executives?

Young Girl Scouts set up shop outside a cannabis dispensary in Chicago over the weekend, earning high praise from many visitors and social media.

Dispensary 33, located near the Uptown neighborhood, shared videos of the troop dishing out cookies to hungry customers Sunday morning.

“We have Girl Scout cookies!!” the dispensary tweeted. “And not just the cannabis kind. Support your local Girl Scouts with us.”

The dispensary also offers a strain of cannabis called “Girl Scout Cookie.”

Reporting to you live at Dispensary 33. We have Girl Scout cookies!! And not just the cannabis kind😩😩 Support your local Girl Scouts with us 🍪🌿 (We have very limited flower for all you stoners. First come first serve. Come through while supply lasts) pic.twitter.com/zmXSfmwoFl — Dispensary 33 (@Dispensary33) February 9, 2020

Photos and videos of the bundled up young sellers started sprouting on social media, sparking a flurry of comments.

“Huge shoutout to the Girl Scout troop with the cookie sales table set up outside Dispensary 33,” one Twitter user wrote. “You’re the future leaders America needs.”

Huge shoutout to the Girl Scout troop with the cookie sales table set up outside Dispensary 33. You're the future leaders America needs. — Your Pal Pete Gaines (@petegaines) February 9, 2020

Another user said the cookies and dispensary were “a match made in heaven.”

It’s unclear how many cookies the group sold or which troop the young girls belonged to.

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Illinois beginning Jan. 1.