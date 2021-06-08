Girl Injured in Gardner Bullying Incident Gets Surprise Gifts From Cubs, Local Group

A 13-year-old girl who was left with a chipped tooth and a bloody face after a bullying incident at a suburban school last month was given an incredible surprise on Tuesday as an anti-bullying group, and even the Chicago Cubs, showered her with gifts.

Charlee Funes, 13, says she was bullied and beaten by another student during PE class at her Gardner, Illinois school last month.

Tuesday, the 7th-grader received some incredible gifts from the group Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, as well as from the Cubs.

“I’m just happy and excited right now,” she said. “I have the Cubs on my side!”

Angela Rose represented PAVE at the event.

“We have a letter from the Cubs supporting you, saying you are all of our heroes,” Rose told the girl. “I heard you like Luke Bryan, and we have four tickets for you to see Luke Bryan!”

Funes received a jersey from the Cubs and a letter from the team.

“Now that you know some of our teammates fight their own battles, we hope you think of them when you’re fighting your own,” the team’s letter read. “The Cubs are one of your biggest supporters, and we’re cheering for you through every battle you may face. You’re not alone, and we’re so proud of you.”

The little girl’s mom says that her daughter is still recovering from the attack, which occurred when she says she was slammed to the ground by another student in her gym glass. Kimberly Funes says that even though her daughter puts on a brave face, she still looks over her shoulder wherever she goes.

“Today she told me that when she looks in the mirror and sees scars on her face, it brings back the day,” she said. “But we’re getting there.”

The school district in Gardner says it has taken action, and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department says the matter was forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Funes family says that they are still recovering, but for at least one night, the teen girl was treated like royalty.

“My heart is filled with joy that there’s been so much support,” Kimberly Funes said.