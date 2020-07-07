Gary Indiana

Girl Hit by Stray Gunfire in Gary After Man Allegedly Fires Shots at Dog That Was Charging Him

A 10-year-old girl was struck by stray bullets when someone was fending off a dog Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.

A man pulled his van into the parking lot of a store about 3:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street when a dog charged at him, the Lake County Indiana sheriff’s office said.

The man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the dog, but the bullets missed the animal and struck the girl in both legs, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was treated at Methodist Northlake Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Police are searching for the blue van the man was driving.

