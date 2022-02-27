Bridgeport

Girl Found Safe After Running Vehicle Stolen in Bridgeport, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say that a little girl is safe after the vehicle she was sitting in was stolen on the South Side Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 6-year-old girl was sitting inside the running Acura in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood at approximately 12:23 p.m. when an unknown suspect got in the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The suspect then drove the vehicle northbound for approximately two miles before abandoning it in the 2400 block of South Archer in Pilsen, police said.

The child was found safe inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating the theft.

