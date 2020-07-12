drowning

Girl, 9, Drowns in Lake at Northwest Indiana Campground

The girl was reported missing at around 5 p.m. at the Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage

A nine-year-old girl drowned in a private lake at a Northwest Indiana campground Sunday evening, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

At around 5 p.m., emergency responders were called to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage after a child was reported missing in the water, according to a news release.

Witnesses reported the girl was swimming near the shore when she began struggling in the water. A firefighter located the girl in about 15 feet of water, the news release stated.

She was brought to shore and transported to Porter Regional Hospital where she died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana DNR.

