Girl, 8, Grazed by Bullet in Englewood Home

An 8-year-old girl was injured Saturday when a bullet flew through the window of an Englewood home on the South Side.

She was sitting on a couch at 11:18 p.m. inside the home on Wood Street when the stray bullet came through the window and grazed her on her head, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

It was not immediately clear where the shots were fired from, police said. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Hours earlier, a 10-year-old girl was critically injured by a bullet that flew through the window of a Logan Square apartment on the Northwest Side.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood. A 17-year-old boy was also killed in another shooting that morning in Humboldt Park.

Last weekend, 12 minors were among 104 people shot in citywide gun violence that left 15 people dead.