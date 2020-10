A 7-year-old girl was observed performing a sexual act on a man over an online learning application Thursday.

In the 200 block of East 89th Place at approximately 1:30 p.m., police said the girl was seen live on the online learning platform.

Officials said the 7-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital following the incident.

A man is currently being questioned by detectives, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.