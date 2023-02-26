Girl, 7, Killed When Vehicle Strikes Tree in LaPorte County, Sheriff Says

A 7-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured when a vehicle slammed into a tree early Sunday morning in LaPorte County, Indiana, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:04 a.m. in the area of U.S. 35 and Schultz Road. According to authorities, a Chevrolet was traveling southbound on U.S. 35 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then continued, striking a second tree before coming to a rest, authorities said.

A 7-year-old girl, riding in the rear seat, was transported to an area hospital where she died, authorities said. The driver, Dawn Coleman, 42, of Walkerton, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The front seat passenger, Alfred Jones, 45, of Chicago, was airlifted to an area hospital and said to be in serious condition, sheriff's officials said.

A third passenger, an 8-year-old boy riding in the back seat, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, but didn't release additional information.