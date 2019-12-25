Brighton Park

Girl, 7, Among 2 Shot in Brighton Park Home on Christmas: Police

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 7-year-old girl was among two people shot on Christmas during a family gathering at a Brighton Park home.

The girl was inside with her family about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Local

St. Charles 2 mins ago

Man Arrested in New York Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in St. Charles

weather 56 mins ago

Chicago Weather Forecast: Beautiful Christmas Day

A man, 38, was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He took himself to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg, and will be transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital. His condition has been stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Brighton Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us