Girl, 5, Shot in West Pullman Alley, Chicago Police Say

A 5-year-old girl was shot in an alley Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue. The girl was in the alley when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was transported to Roseland Hospital in stable condition. Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Two detectives late Sunday.