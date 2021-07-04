Chicago Shootings

Girl, 5, Shot in West Pullman Alley, Chicago Police Say

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

A 5-year-old girl was shot in an alley Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue. The girl was in the alley when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said.

She was transported to Roseland Hospital in stable condition. Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Two detectives late Sunday.

